  • Kevin Tway shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kevin Tway makes eagle on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Tway's 107-yard eagle hole-out at Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kevin Tway makes eagle on the par-4 13th hole.