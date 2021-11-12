-
-
Kevin Tway shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Tway's 107-yard eagle hole-out at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Kevin Tway makes eagle on the par-4 13th hole.
Kevin Tway hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round in 2nd at 9 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the par-5 third, Tway chipped in his third shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tway had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
Tway hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Tway to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Tway to 7 under for the round.
After a 237 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Tway chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Tway to 6 under for the round.
-
-