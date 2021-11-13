-
Kevin Streelman putts well in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his round tied for 40th at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Kevin Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Streelman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
Streelman his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Streelman to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 16th, Streelman hit his 130 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 under for the round.
