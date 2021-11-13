-
Kelly Kraft putts well in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kelly Kraft hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his round tied for 7th at 5 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Kelly Kraft's tee shot went 166 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to even for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Kraft hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Kraft hit his 104 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.
At the 237-yard par-3 11th, Kraft hit a tee shot 210 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 3 under for the round.
-