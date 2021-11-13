-
-
Keith Mitchell putts well in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
Keith Mitchell chips in for birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Keith Mitchell chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-3 7th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Keith Mitchell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Keith Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
-
-