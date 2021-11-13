-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 106th at 5 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 311 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Bramlett's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his approach went 48 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Bramlett had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
