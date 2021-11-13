-
-
John Huh putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
-
Highlights
John Huh sinks a 32-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, John Huh makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, John Huh hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his round tied for 108th at 5 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
John Huh got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving John Huh to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Huh had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Huh to 3 over for the round.
Huh got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Huh to 4 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Huh at 3 over for the round.
-
-