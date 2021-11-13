  • John Huh putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

  • In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, John Huh makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-5 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    John Huh sinks a 32-foot birdie putt at Houston Open

    In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, John Huh makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-5 3rd hole.