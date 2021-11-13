-
Joel Dahmen shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-5 third, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
Dahmen tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dahmen to even-par for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Dahmen hit his 97 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Dahmen's 175 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.
