Joaquin Niemann shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Joaquin Niemann hit 7 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 87th at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Niemann's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.
Niemann got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Niemann hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at 2 over for the round.
