Jimmy Walker shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 13, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jimmy Walker hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 117th at 7 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Walker's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.
Walker his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Walker's tee shot went 167 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Walker's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Walker chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Walker to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Walker chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Walker at 4 over for the round.
Walker got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 5 over for the round.
