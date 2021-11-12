-
Jim Herman finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jim Herman hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Herman missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 second but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 496-yard par-4 12th, Herman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Herman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Herman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Herman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
Herman got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Herman's 167 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Herman hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Herman to even-par for the round.
