-
-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 8 of 13 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 12th at 4 under; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Kramer Hickok, Adam Long, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Max McGreevy are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Vegas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Vegas to even-par for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to even for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Vegas chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Vegas hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Vegas at 1 under for the round.
-
-