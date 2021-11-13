In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Kokrak hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 25th at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Kokrak's 213 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kokrak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Kokrak hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 4 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Kokrak chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 6 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 5 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Kokrak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Kokrak to 3 under for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Kokrak hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kokrak at 2 under for the round.