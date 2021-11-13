In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Dufner hit 12 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long and Jason Kokrak are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Dufner's tee shot went 214 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Dufner's tee shot went 154 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 5 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Dufner's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 7 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Dufner's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 eighth, Dufner hit his 103 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 5 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Dufner's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.