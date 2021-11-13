-
6-over 76 by Jason Dufner in second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Dufner dials in approach to set up birdie at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Dufner makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Dufner hit 12 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long and Jason Kokrak are tied for 3rd at 7 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Dufner's tee shot went 214 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.
After a 298 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Dufner chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Dufner's tee shot went 154 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 5 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Dufner's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
At the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to 7 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Dufner's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 6 over for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 eighth, Dufner hit his 103 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 5 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Dufner's tee shot went 154 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
