-
-
Jason Day shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
-
Highlights
Jason Day jars 45-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Day makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Jason Day hit 6 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 65th at 1 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Day got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Day hit an approach shot from 74 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Day got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 3 over for the round.
-
-