Jared Wolfe shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Jared Wolfe hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his round tied for 116th at 4 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Wolfe reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Wolfe at 1 under for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.
On the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Wolfe had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Wolfe hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 3 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 456-yard par-4 10th, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 2 under for the round.
Wolfe got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 1 under for the round.
