James Hahn putts well in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, James Hahn hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hahn finished his round tied for 84th at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first hole, James Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.
After a 369 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Hahn chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Hahn chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Hahn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.
