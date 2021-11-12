-
-
J.T. Poston shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 126th at 5 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Poston's tee shot went 123 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-