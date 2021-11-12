-
-
J.J. Spaun shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
-
Highlights
J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 16 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, J.J. Spaun makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 23rd at 2 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Spaun chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Spaun hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 4 under for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Spaun hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.
After a 215 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 4 under for the round.
-
-