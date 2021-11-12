-
Ian Poulter shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
November 12, 2021
Ian Poulter hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 85th at 2 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Poulter's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Poulter hit an approach shot from 149 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 2 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Poulter had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poulter to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, Poulter suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Poulter at 1 over for the round.
