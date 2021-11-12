-
Hudson Swafford finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hudson Swafford's 46-foot birdie putt at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Hudson Swafford makes a 46-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Hudson Swafford hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Swafford reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Swafford at 1 under for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Swafford's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 2 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 eighth, Swafford hit his 129 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Swafford hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Swafford to 1 under for the round.
Swafford got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to even-par for the round.
