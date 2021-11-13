-
Henrik Stenson shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Stenson makes short birdie putt at Houston Open
In the opening round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Henrik Stenson makes birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Henrik Stenson hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Stenson finished his round tied for 115th at 6 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to even for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Stenson's tee shot went 148 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Stenson to 2 over for the round.
Stenson got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stenson to 3 over for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Stenson hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 3 over for the round.
Stenson got a bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stenson to 4 over for the round.
