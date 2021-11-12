-
-
Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
Henrik Norlander hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Norlander finished his round tied for 47th at even par; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the green on the 237-yard par-3 11th, Norlander missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Norlander had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 18th, Norlander chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Norlander suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at 2 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Norlander chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Norlander's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to even for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Norlander had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
-
-