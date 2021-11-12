-
Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs makes birdie on No. 8 at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Kramer Hickok, Adam Long, and Adam Schenk are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, and Max McGreevy are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, Higgs missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Higgs hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Higgs hit his 80 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
