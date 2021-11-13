-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 3-over 60 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
Harold Varner III hit 10 of 16 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his day in 131st at 10 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, Varner III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 3 over for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Varner III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 2 over for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 3 over for the round.
-
-