Hank Lebioda shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long, Adam Schenk, and Kramer Hickok are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Wyndham Clark, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch, Max McGreevy, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 6th at 5 under.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Lebioda hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 42 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
Lebioda tee shot went 193 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to 3 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 over for the round.
