Greyson Sigg shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Greyson Sigg hit 8 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 82nd at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-5 eighth, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Sigg's tee shot went 160 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Sigg hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sigg at 1 over for the round.
Sigg got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 3 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Sigg tee shot went 154 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 6 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
