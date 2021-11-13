-
-
Graeme McDowell shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McDowell finished his round tied for 85th at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.
McDowell got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, McDowell had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 seventh green, McDowell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McDowell at 2 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved McDowell to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 4 over for the round.
McDowell got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 5 over for the round.
-
-