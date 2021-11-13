-
Gary Woodland shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Gary Woodland hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 113th at 6 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Woodland's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Woodland had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.
Woodland missed the green on his first shot on the 216-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 36 yards for birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
Woodland got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Woodland to 2 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Woodland's 73 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Woodland to 4 over for the round.
