-
-
Francesco Molinari shoots 3-over 57 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Francesco Molinari hit 7 of 10 fairways and 8 of 14 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Molinari finished his day in 130th at 5 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.
On the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Molinari his second shot went 29 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Molinari hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Molinari to 1 over for the round.
Molinari got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 2 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 3 over for the round.
-
-