Strong putting brings Erik van Rooyen an even-par round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Erik van Rooyen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Erik van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Erik van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, van Rooyen hit his 95 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
