Dylan Frittelli shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his round tied for 21st at 2 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a tee shot at the 167-yard par-3 second green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to even for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 496-yard par-4 12th hole, Frittelli had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Frittelli's 96 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
