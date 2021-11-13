-
Doc Redman putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 101st at 4 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Doc Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doc Redman to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Redman hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 382-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.
