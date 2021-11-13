-
Denny McCarthy shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 50th at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
McCarthy missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 ninth but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 237-yard par-3 green 11th, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.
McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 155-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
