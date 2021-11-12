-
Dawie van der Walt shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Dawie van der Walt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his round tied for 101st at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, van der Walt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 625-yard eighth hole par-5, van der Walt hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved van der Walt to 3 over for the day.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, van der Walt hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, van der Walt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van der Walt to 2 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, van der Walt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van der Walt to 3 over for the round.
