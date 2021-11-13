-
-
Davis Riley shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 13, 2021
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Davis Riley hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 40th at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
At the 529-yard par-4 14th, Riley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Riley at 1 under for the round.
Riley got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Riley's tee shot went 164 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Riley his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Riley to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 eighth, Riley hit his 98 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.
-
-