David Lipsky shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Lipsky hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his round tied for 122nd at 5 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 522-yard par-4 first, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Lipsky suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lipsky had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Lipsky's tee shot went 123 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a 234 yard drive on the 382-yard par-4 17th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 3 over for the round.
Lipsky got a double bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 5 over for the round.
