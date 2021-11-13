-
Danny Willett shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Danny Willett hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 122nd at 8 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Willett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to even for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.
Willett got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Willett to 3 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Willett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Willett to 5 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Willett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Willett to 6 over for the round.
