Connor Arendell putts well but delivers a 3-over 38 second round in the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Connor Arendell hit 4 of 9 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Arendell finished his day in 129th at 4 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 456-yard par-4 10th, Connor Arendell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Connor Arendell to 1 over for the round.
Arendell got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Arendell to 3 over for the round.
