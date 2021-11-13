-
Christiaan Bezuidenhout shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 102nd at 4 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a 280 yard drive on the 529-yard par-4 14th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.
At the 522-yard par-4 first, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Bezuidenhout at 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Bezuidenhout got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Bezuidenhout's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Bezuidenhout tee shot went 165 yards to the primary rough and his chip went 0 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
