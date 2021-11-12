-
Chris Stroud putts well in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Chris Stroud hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stroud finished his round tied for 69th at 1 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Chris Stroud's tee shot went 198 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 9 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 155-yard par-3 15th, Stroud hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Stroud's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.
Stroud got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to even for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.
On the 443-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.
