Chez Reavie comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Reavie finished his round tied for 31st at 1 under; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 406-yard par-4 13th, Chez Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chez Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the 382-yard par-4 17th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.
Reavie got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 second, Reavie hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Reavie hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
