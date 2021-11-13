-
Chesson Hadley shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 116th at 6 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 237-yard par-3 11th, Hadley's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 576-yard par-5 16th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.
At the 382-yard par-4 17th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 3 over for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 18th, Hadley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadley to 5 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 167-yard par-3 green second, Hadley suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 490-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hadley had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hadley hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 over for the round.
