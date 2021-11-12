In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Chase Koepka hit 7 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round in 132nd at 17 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.

Koepka got a bogey on the 456-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 1 over for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 12th, Koepka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Koepka to 2 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 13th, Koepka chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 over for the round.

On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Koepka hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Koepka to 6 over for the round.

On the 522-yard par-4 first, Koepka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to 7 over for the round.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Koepka's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 587-yard par-5 third, Koepka got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 9 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Koepka hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Koepka to 10 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Koepka's 158 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 9 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Koepka's tee shot went 153 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.