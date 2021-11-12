-
Chad Ramey shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chad Ramey hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ramey finished his round tied for 100th at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 406-yard par-4 13th hole, Ramey had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-4 14th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even for the round.
Ramey got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Ramey's 198 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ramey hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 443-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.
Ramey hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Ramey to even for the round.
