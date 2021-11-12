-
-
Strong putting brings Cameron Tringale an even-par round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
-
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 12, 2021
Cameron Tringale hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 33rd at 1 under; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 297 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Cameron Tringale chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fifth hole, Tringale had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
-
-