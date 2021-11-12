In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Cameron Smith hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Smith finished his round tied for 50th at even par; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 167-yard par-3 second, Smith tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 1 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 587-yard par-5 third, Smith chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Smith's 79 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to even-par for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Smith hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the 625-yard par-5 eighth hole, Smith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Smith hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 2 under for the round.

Smith got a bogey on the 529-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the 382-yard par-4 17th, Smith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Smith to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 503-yard par-4 18th hole, Smith had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.