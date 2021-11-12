-
Cam Davis shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Cam Davis hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 109th at 3 over; Kevin Tway and Martin Trainer are tied for 1st at 10 under; Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under; and Kramer Hickok, Scottie Scheffler, and Adam Schenk are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Davis had a 357-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 13th. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 522-yard par-4 first, Davis chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.
On the 167-yard par-3 second, Davis's tee shot went 162 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Davis hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Davis to 3 over for the round.
On the 625-yard par-5 eighth, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Davis to 4 over for the round.
