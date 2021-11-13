-
C.T. Pan shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 100th at 4 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 496-yard par-4 12th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-4 14th hole, Pan had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 522-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.
On the 587-yard par-5 third, Pan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Pan at even-par for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 fourth, Pan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.
At the 443-yard par-4 sixth, Pan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.
