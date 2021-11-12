-
Brooks Koepka shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 12, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brooks Koepka's center-cut birdie putt from 26 feet at Houston Open
In the second round of the 2021 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brooks Koepka makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Brooks Koepka hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Koepka finished his round tied for 107th at 3 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Koepka's 73 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Koepka to 1 under for the round.
At the 216-yard par-3 seventh, Koepka hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Koepka's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Koepka got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Koepka to even-par for the round.
On the 155-yard par-3 15th, Koepka's tee shot went 152 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
