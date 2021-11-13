-
Bogey-free 1-under 69 by Bronson Burgoon in the second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
November 13, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, Bronson Burgoon hit 11 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Burgoon finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over; Martin Trainer is in 1st at 10 under; Kevin Tway is in 2nd at 9 under; and Adam Long is in 3rd at 7 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 ninth, Bronson Burgoon hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Bronson Burgoon to even-par for the round.
